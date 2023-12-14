Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 83,811 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

