Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for about 2.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 573.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 436,695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 76.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 307,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS:BUFF opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.