Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

