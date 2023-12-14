Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

