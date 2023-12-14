Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

