Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,558 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $111.75.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

