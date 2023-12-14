Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 49,647 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

