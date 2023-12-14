Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 59,099 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

