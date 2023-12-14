Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

