Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.