Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $39.67. 349,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,170,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Specifically, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

