Halpern Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

