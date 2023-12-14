Halpern Financial Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 141.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,463,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 611.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter.

FIW opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $92.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

