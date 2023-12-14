Halpern Financial Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

