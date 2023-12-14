Halpern Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 158.9% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,175,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $103.87 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $83.07 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.