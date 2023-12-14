Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $114.57 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,301 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 3.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $114,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,584,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.