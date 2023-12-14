Hamlin Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,268 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 3.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Watsco worth $105,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Watsco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $408.22 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $415.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

