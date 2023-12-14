Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Snap-on worth $115,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $284.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.89 and a 200-day moving average of $268.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,892. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

