Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 6,829 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. M.D.C. comprises 2.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 2.13% of M.D.C. worth $65,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MDC stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

