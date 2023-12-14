Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,752 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HHRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $174.51 million during the quarter. Hammerhead Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,714,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,091,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth about $371,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

