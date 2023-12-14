Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.70. 69,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

