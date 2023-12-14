Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.26.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $811.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,352. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $763.71 and its 200-day moving average is $766.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

