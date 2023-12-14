Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $203.15. 219,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

