Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,757,975. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

