Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,956. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.