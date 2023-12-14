Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,605,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,262,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

