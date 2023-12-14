Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NU by 2.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NU by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,287,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 0.94.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

