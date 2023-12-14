Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock traded down $10.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,268. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.87 and its 200-day moving average is $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

