Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $50,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $556,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 64.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 473.5% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 500,975 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

