Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $189.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day moving average is $180.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

