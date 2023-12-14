Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $731,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 48.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after buying an additional 1,470,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $93,742,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Futu by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 75,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Futu Stock Up 4.4 %

FUTU stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,928. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

