Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $40.21 on Thursday, hitting $584.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $577.08 and its 200-day moving average is $531.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

