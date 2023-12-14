Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,935 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $30,618,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 228,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,226. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. CSFB decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

