Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,185 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.84. 31,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

