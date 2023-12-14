Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 126,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

