Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,334. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.42.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

