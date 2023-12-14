Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $612.61. 187,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,729. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $616.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.