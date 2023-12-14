Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,521. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

