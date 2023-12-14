HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 469.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

