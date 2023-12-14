Head to Head Analysis: iHuman (NYSE:IH) versus Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 16.76% 21.37% 13.12% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.0% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iHuman and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $142.89 million 0.99 $15.92 million $0.45 5.93 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.28 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iHuman and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

iHuman beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

