Head to Head Analysis: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Revvity and Cue Health are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion 3.68 $569.18 million $5.95 16.59 Cue Health $483.48 million 0.09 -$194.06 million ($1.69) -0.17

Analyst Ratings

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Cue Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 3 5 0 2.63 Cue Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Revvity presently has a consensus price target of $118.71, suggesting a potential upside of 20.28%. Cue Health has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 927.40%. Given Cue Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Revvity.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 26.90% 8.30% 4.56% Cue Health -128.97% -61.47% -49.94%

Risk and Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Health has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revvity beats Cue Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. The company also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

