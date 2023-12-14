Head-To-Head Comparison: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) versus TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.61% -48.40% TG Therapeutics -13.65% -35.58% -10.99%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

20.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.87 million ($3.78) -0.09 TG Therapeutics $189.77 million 13.32 -$198.34 million ($0.28) -59.61

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 TG Therapeutics 1 1 6 0 2.63

TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.31%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea; and a collaboration agreement with OnKai for its AI platform. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; and Jubilant Biosys, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

