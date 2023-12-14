Head-To-Head Comparison: Intchains Group (ICG) versus Its Competitors

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 167 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intchains Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intchains Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -474.50 Intchains Group Competitors $4.02 billion $762.79 million 12.19

Intchains Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -183.62% -84.34% -7.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Intchains Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intchains Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 2102 8883 17685 633 2.57

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Intchains Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Intchains Group rivals beat Intchains Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

