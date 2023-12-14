Head-To-Head Comparison: Valhi (NYSE:VHI) versus Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basf and Valhi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $92.02 billion 0.51 -$660.61 million ($0.84) -15.48 Valhi $2.22 billion 0.17 $90.20 million ($0.89) -14.93

Valhi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basf. Basf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 3 3 1 0 1.71 Valhi 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Basf and Valhi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valhi has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.23%. Given Valhi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valhi is more favorable than Basf.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf -3.89% 6.67% 3.21% Valhi -1.36% -1.98% -0.94%

Dividends

Basf pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Valhi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Basf pays out -78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valhi pays out -36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Basf is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Basf has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valhi has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valhi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Basf beats Valhi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides chemical solutions and automotive OEM, which include refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products, as well as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological solutions; and digital farming solutions. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

