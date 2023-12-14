Head-To-Head Survey: 3M (NYSE:MMM) vs. Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M -22.59% 47.18% 10.50% Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. 3M pays out -44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Keppel pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 3M has increased its dividend for 65 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $34.23 billion 1.68 $5.78 billion ($13.35) -7.80 Keppel N/A N/A N/A $1.01 4.98

This table compares 3M and Keppel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keppel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Keppel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 3M and Keppel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 1 9 0 0 1.90 Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M currently has a consensus price target of $105.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Keppel.

Summary

3M beats Keppel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs. The company also sources, fabricates, and supplies steel components; owns ships; invests in and manages properties; operates golf clubs; owns and operates hotels; develops residential and commercial properties; develops district heating and cooling systems; generates and supplies power; purchases and sells gaseous fuels; retails telecommunication equipment and accessories; and designs and constructs waste-to-energy plants. In addition, it engages in the ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; chartering of ships, barges, and boats with the crew; general wholesale and oilfield equipment trading activities; and development and operation of data centers. Further, the company offers fixed and other telecommunication, fund management, project management and procurement, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics, warehousing, investment advisory, offshore and marine-related, supply chain, and environmental infrastructure and solid waste treatment services, as well as heavy-lift equipment and related services. Keppel Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

