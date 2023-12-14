Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 78.8% in November

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEINY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Heineken Trading Up 2.3 %

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

