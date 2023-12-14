Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Position Decreased by &Partners

&Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $61,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 216,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 33,102 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

HTGC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 610,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,595. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.