High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,588 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.90. 1,780,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

