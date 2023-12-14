High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,153. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

