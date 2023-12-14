High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.11. 1,269,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

